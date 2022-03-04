FARMINGTON —The Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of Greater Franklin County, an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network, is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits weekly on Tuesdays from 3–5:30 p.m. via drive-thru distribution outside of its office at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite #1 in Farmington while supplies last.

The tests being distributed are authorized for home use in individuals ages 2 and older with results in ten minutes. The kits are provided by The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control at-home COVID-19 tests can be used under the following circumstances: For anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. At least five days after a known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Immediately before going to a large gathering or indoor event with people who are at risk of severe disease or may be unvaccinated

The U.S. CDC advises the importance of reading the complete manufacturer’s instructions for use before using any at-home test kits. If users do not follow the manufacturer’s instructions, the test result may be incorrect.

The HCC is also distributing the kits to its community partners and in community settings including the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at UMF on March 2, 16, and 30. To learn more about the upcoming clinics visit https://bit.ly/33PvkfQ.

HCC offices are conveniently located 500 feet down the road from Franklin Memorial Hospital on Rt. 2. Supply is limited to two kits per person in a household, with a limit of ten. For additional information contact Ericka Buote at 779-2924.

