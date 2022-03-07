• Kenneth J. E. Cray, 40, Jay, criminal trespass, Tuesday, March 1, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Lois A. Robert, 33, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, March 1, in Wilton, $500 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Phillip C. Mazzarese Jr., 35, Strong, domestic violence assault, probation hold, Friday, March 4, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alan L. Scott-Ryerson, 27, Auburn, warrant violation protection from abuse order, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant violation protection from abuse order, obstructing report of a crime, warrant violation of protection from abuse order, Friday, March 4, in Farmington, $400 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Alexander L. Buchanan, 28, North Yarmouth, violation condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Saturday, March 5, in Farmington, University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department.

• Darryl A. Forgione, 39, New Sharon, domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal mischief, Sunday, March 6, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

