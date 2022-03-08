CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A 7-year-old child was uninjured Saturday when he slipped off a chairlift at Sugarloaf, Ethan Austin, spokesman for the ski resort, wrote in an email Tuesday.

The boy was riding the Whiffletree lift with his lesson group. When the group raised the bar to unload the lift, the boy slipped out of his seat and fell an estimated 10 to 15 feet onto the trail.

“He was uninjured in the fall, and after being examined by members of Sugarloaf Ski Patrol he was able to continue skiing with his lesson group,” Austin wrote. “Ski Patrol followed up with the family, and worked with our lift department to investigate the incident.”

The boy’s mother posted on Facebook her thanks for everyone who helped.

“Thankfully falls from lifts are very rare, even among children, and chairlifts remain one of the safest modes of transportation available,” Austin wrote.

His statement was confirmed in information from the National Ski Areas Association fact sheet at https://tinyurl.com/yu24e28v.

