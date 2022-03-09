FARMINGTON — It is never too late to learn something new and continue to be young at heart! Come to the Farmington Community Center at, 127 Middle Street to build a brighter tomorrow. Take care of your mental and physical health here with others while learning something new to enjoy! (207)-778-3464 or email [email protected]

Game Time: Stop in and play Cribbage, Chess, Mahjong, Bridge, or other games that we have here. call a friend or two and come on over! Games will be on March 10 and March 31 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Movement & Motion on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Activities include walking the gym, cardio equipment, climbing the bleachers and Curves and exercise equipment. Stay moving and keep active with us!

Arts & Crafts on Tuesdays to learn and create a painting, drawing or spend time sharing your craft with others. Jen will be offering a guided lesson or two each month. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join the Hiking Club for the end of summer and fall Hiking Club. Several hikes as a group are planned. Enjoy some fresh air with us and get outside. More Info to come later.

Thai Chi, led by Eddie Yuen and Carol Lee on Thursdays at 5 p.m. Tai Chi is effective in improving both static and dynamic balance, which is important to prevent falls. It also helps with mental focus!

Book Worm Club – Come have some coffee or tea and soak up a good book. The first read will be “Where the Crawdads Sing”, by: Delia Owens. The book price is $10 by the first class on Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Please call and we will order your book for you.

