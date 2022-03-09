• Dawn E. Faircloth, 31, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Monday, March 7, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
