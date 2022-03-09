WILTON — SeniorsPlus announces office hours by appointment for its new satellite office location at 284 Main St., Suite 210 in Wilton. Visitors will need to call SeniorsPlus at 1-207-795-4010 to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are available Tuesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays 1:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. Staff can answer questions or concerns you may have about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families.

These services are free and open to the public.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. In 2021, SeniorsPlus served a diverse population of almost 10,000 clients and fielded 185,000 phone inquiries.

