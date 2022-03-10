The Maine State Championship Races re-scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Sandy River Farms in Farmington have been canceled this year. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — Already postponed once this year, the Maine State Championship races set for Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, have been canceled.

When conditions are suitable, the races are held in the Sandy River Farms corn fields on the Farmington Falls Road/Route 2. They were initially to be held Feb. 26 and 27.

“Warm temperatures, rain Saturday,” race organizer Joy Turner of Jay said Wednesday morning, March 9. “With the lack of snow the races can’t be held.”

This is not the first year conditions have impacted the races. In 2016 the races were also canceled. There have been other years when the races were postponed.

“We tried,” Turner added.

