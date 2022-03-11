CANTON — Selectmen appointed Town Clerk Carol Buzzell as treasurer until June 30, the end of the town’s fiscal year, during their meeting Thursday.

Treasurer Vernice Boyce resigned from the position Feb. 10. Afterward, the board offered her a position as deputy treasurer, but she declined. She said in an email this week to Buzzell and selectmen that she has her “hands full” at her current job and that she “will continue to answer questions as needed and appreciate the opportunity to have served as treasurer.”

In other business, selectmen accepted a bid of $1,580 from resident Mark Welcome for a generator originally used at the sewer pump station on Virgin Street. Welcome will have up to 10 days to pick up the generator, the selectmen said.

Two bids were submitted.

The town is seeking to replace two generators at the main sewer treatment plant on School Street. Selectmen decided they will prepare specifications and advertise for bids on the Maine Municipal Association website and the town’s Facebook page.

“Now this is to replace the one that was at the pump station because it’s antiquated and we can’t get parts for it,” Selectwoman Carole Robbins said.

“It’s been there since 1987,” Selectman Scotty Kilbreth said about one of the generators.

In other news, Buzzell told selectmen residents will vote on a local option for liquor sales at a town meeting June 18.

“So, this (vote) is something that has to be done before July 1, 2022. This way, it will allow (businesses) like Canton Variety to sell liquor and whatnot,” Buzzell said.

The town’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. Residents will see two ballot questions regarding the liquor sales question: one asking if the town wishes to authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday; the other asking whether the town approves the same but on Sundays.

