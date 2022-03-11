FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area annually seeks nominations for the Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award. This award recognizes a business, individual, couple, or organization that goes above and beyond to significantly impact Greater Franklin County through their volunteer efforts. This year’s recipient of the award is Jodie Gunther.

Jodie’s commitment and passion for the community are evident in her mission-focused programs for youth at Old South Congregational Church in Farmington – most of which are designed to benefit the wider community. For many years, and throughout the pandemic she and the youth have provided free boots, coats, winter accessories, masks, and food through a variety of programs.

These include the Coat and Cupboard where coats are given away every winter; the Supper Club that has provided hundreds of free meals – many of which are delivered to isolated seniors; and the free Pancakery Café.

Jodie has coordinated a labyrinth made of donated food items that were then distributed to food pantries, and supplied 50 Thanksgiving baskets for Care and Share Food Closet. An annual project Jodie initiated is the Thrifty Santa Toy Sale. Held each year on Chester Greenwood Day pre-pandemic, the sale offered gently used toys to the community at very affordable prices.

Jodie’s nomination noted, “Jodie is a community leader who seeks new paths for service to the community. She welcomes new ideas and finds ways for others to grow and flourish. She enjoys being the “behind the scenes” guidance. Her creativity and vision for service ripple out into the community she loves. Jodie is a role model for kindness, compassion, caring and a positive attitude.”

Jodie was selected from a field of excellent candidates. We honor the following who were also nominated: Heidi Wilcox, Chief of Wilton Police, Tiffany Estabrook, Day Care Provider and Selectperson, Town of Chesterville, Work First, Inc., and Motor Supply.

For more information about United Way, visit www.uwtva.org, call the office at (207) 778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva), or stop by the office at 218 Fairbanks Rd. in Farmington.

