ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about strawberry production and pest management in northern Maine, from 6–7:30 p.m. on March 23.

“Strawberry Production and Pest Management for Northern Maine” will illustrate how best to produce strawberries in northern Maine, including site preparation, variety selection, plant growth, winter protection and pest management. David Handley, UMaine Extension vegetable and fruit specialist, will lead the workshop.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/strawberry-prod-and-pest-management-for-n-maine/ This webinar is approved for one pesticide recertification credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-834-3905; [email protected]

