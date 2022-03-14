• Katherine Folsom, 39, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, March 12, in Franklin County, Maine State Police.
• Levi Powers, 30, Farmington, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sunday, March 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Shawn Lagasse, 35, Eustis, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sunday, March 13, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
