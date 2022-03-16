ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer an online weekly club for youth ages 13–18 about Maine’s tidepools and how to be citizen scientists, from 4–5 p.m. April 12–May 17. An optional field day will be held April 22, rain date April 21, at Southern Maine Community College, 2 Fort Road, South Portland.

The 4-H Tidepool Immersion Discovery Ecology Workshop Series will explore the intertidal zone while contributing to marine science research. Participants will learn about animals that might be seen during low tide and how to identify them using photos taken with a cell phone. Additional topics are invasive species, climate change, species identification and how to participate in research. UMaine Extension 4-H professional Sarah Sparks and University of New England graduate student Emily Pierce will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free; participation is limited to 15. Register by March 31 on the event webpage to receive the link and materials. https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-learning-hub/open-registrations/ For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206; [email protected] This workshop is supported by the Maine Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) at the University of Maine.

