LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to accept the lowest of three bids to mow cemeteries.

They awarded the job to Minute Man Properties of Readfield for $3,900.

The other bids were from Mike Webber of Livermore Falls for $4,800 and JD’s Lawn Service of Jay for $7,500. It was the first time the grounds care had been put out to bid since 2014. Selectmen plan to review the service in a year.

Selectmen also approved a wage increase for part-time employees at the Transfer Station and a custodial position. Public Works Department Foreman Bill Nichols requested the increase from $14.56 an hour to $16 an hour.

Selectmen also voted to remove $3,000 from the 2022-23 budget for the Greater Franklin Development Council based in Farmington. It was recommended by the town’s Business Recruitment Committee, committee member and Selectman Jim Long said.

The Select Board gave Town Manager Amanda Allen permission to hire a code enforcement officer and a Town Office worker.

To clear up a rumor, Allen said, she did not fire the previous code enforcement officer. He didn’t show up for work. She sent numerous texts and made numerous phone calls to see what was going on with him, she said.

The board continued their review of a proposed $2.86 million budget. It reflects an increase of $130,479.70 over the current budget. Allen said they removed certain services from the administration budget, including the cost of an animal control officer, audit and Maine Municipal Services dues to a new services account. That leaves the administration budget at $356,848.92, which is an increase of $28,355.92.

Allen said she had department heads budget with a 5% increase for employee health insurance, which she believes is higher than needed. The increase will not be known until after the board-approved budget goes to voters.

The board plans to review the entire budget at 6:30 p.m. March 28 at the Town Office.

In other business, Town Office staff will move forward to get an ATM machine from Mainely ATM for customer use at the office. The town does not accept credit or debit card payments.

The user would pay a fee of $3 per transaction, and the town would get 25% of sales on a quarterly basis. Other ATM fees in the area are higher, Allen said. There is also an option for users to pay $2 per transaction, but the town would not receive 25% of quarterly sales.

In another matter, Allen said there will be a one-year selectman’s position available for election June 14. Selectman Rodney Heikkinen will resign effective May 31.

Three selectmen terms are available: a one-year, two-year and three-year term, in addition to a three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. Nomination papers are available at the Town Office and are due back by April 13.

