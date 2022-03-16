To the Editor:

My name is Mariah Sergio, and I am a middle school teacher at Spruce Mountain Middle School. My students, a co-teacher and I have been working really hard to raise money for the crisis in Ukraine.

Our wonderful students raised $564 in just one week. Two of my students donated over 100 of their own dollars each! I am adding an additional $600 to the total from another group that I run.

In total, we will be donating $1,164 to help those needing aid in Ukraine. We are so proud of our students!

Mariah Sergio

Jay

