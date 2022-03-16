ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about managing weeds in the home landscape from 6–7:30 p.m. on March 30.

“Weed Management in the Home Landscape and Garden” includes an overview of different types of weeds and how to identify them; weed control focused on cultural methods and mulching; and a discussion about herbicide use. Donna Coffin, a UMaine Extension professor, will lead the workshop.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage, https://extension.umaine.edu/register/ and browse educational programs. The program has been approved for one pesticide recertification credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905; [email protected].

UMaine Extension is also hosting a webinar about wildlife damage prevention in home gardens on April 1, from noon–1:15 p.m.

“Preventing Wildlife Damage to Home Gardens” will discuss methods to help reduce losses in home gardens from raccoons, deer, rabbits and woodchucks. Adam Vashon, a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wildlife biologist, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. This is the fourth in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

