Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638 announces the Pets of the Week.

Charlie and Emilio, Brothers, Bonded Pair, 6 months to 1 Year: Meet Charlie and Emilio. This pair of bonded brothers are very shy and still learning to trust people. They are looking for a quiet and patient home who will continue to help them learn to trust people. They get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Maverick, Hound Mix, Male, 1 Year Old: Meet Maverick! Maverick is a very sweet hound boy who is very exuberant in almost every aspect of his being. He is a typical hound… he’s very vocal and very food motivated! He loves going for walks and being around people. Maverick would love to find a patient home who is willing to work with him on basic manners and would highly benefit from continued leash training.

Maverick would love to meet your current dog to see if they can be friends but requires a home that is feline free. Due to his overly excited, friendly and exuberant nature along with his size, Maverick would be best suited for a home without small children.