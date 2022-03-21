STRONG — The election of town and school officials Friday must be redone because the annual town meeting announcement didn’t state officers would be elected Friday and the remaining articles would be voted on Saturday.

Town Clerk Raylene Tolman said Monday that she received legal advice that nothing from Friday’s election could be used, including nomination papers. Another election cannot be held for 100 days, she said.

Selectmen will meet at at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Forster Memorial Building to set the date.

Typically officials open the meeting Friday and voters elect a moderator and officers. On Saturday, the remaining articles are voted on, which did occur as scheduled.

Running for two, three-year terms were James Burrill, Andrew Bracy, Rupert Pratt and David Catino. Selectmen Burrill and Andrew Pratt, who did not run for reelection, will remain in office, Tolman said.

Milton Baston was unopposed for a two-year selectman’s term left when Rob Elliott resigned Jan. 10.

Susan Pratt, who was appointed to a one-year term, was seeking a three-year term on the Maine School Administrative District 58 board. She can stay on the board until the next election.

June Flagg, who was appointed to the Budget Committee, was running for a six-year seat. And Fire Chief Duayne Boyd was seeking reelection.

