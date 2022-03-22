LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Tuesday night authorized paying the highway crew an extra $2 per hour through April 1.

“With them being shorthanded on the highway, we usually give them a couple bucks extra an hour just for the rest of the winter,” Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said. “Just two pay periods then winter will be done.”

“We did it last time,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. Someone got done in November, he noted. “They did it that whole winter with just three of them,” he added.

The $2 per hour will be on top of the crew’s regular pay, Chretien said.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller will post the part-time position.

In other business Selectperson Scott Richmond said estimates for the cost of a new fire truck should be available at the next meeting, March 29.

“We will have numbers at the next meeting, have a serious discussion,” he said. “We wanted to have them tonight. We got one number that didn’t work.”

At the March 1 meeting, Miller told the board he had met with representatives of Androscoggin Savings Bank about that purchase and other capital improvement needs of the town. The bank offers a municipal lease option.

Something like that was used, saved $10,000-$15,000 when a truck for the highway department was purchased, Richmond said.

“There’s no obligation, we can back out at any time,” Miller said.

The truck can be bought through a local dealer, Richmond noted.

