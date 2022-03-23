Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. March 25 will feature Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, coleslaw and garlic bread w/creamy coconut cake for dessert, $10. The meal for April 1 will be roast pork, potatoes, green beans, applesauce and applecake for $11. Takeout meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls Library Association meeting will be held Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main Street, Livermore Falls. If you currently hold an up-to-date membership (library card) to Treat Memorial Library, you are member of the Association and are cordially invited to attend this meeting. Find out what is happening, ask questions, make suggestions, and show support for your library. See you there!

WILTON — The 2022 application for Wilton Scholarship/Hazel Chaney awards for college and trade programs is now available at the Wilton Town Office and online at the MBHS School Counseling website. All current and former graduates of Mt. Blue High School, Foster Tech, and ABE from Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden, and Weld are eligible. Applications must be returned or postmarked by May 14 for full awards. Late applications will receive partial awards if funds allow. Call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894 for more info.

REGION — Join A Family for ME on March 29, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions not only about foster care and adoption, but also about what it means to parent youth from various backgrounds, identities, and cultures. Registration closes March 26. The event will be presented via Zoom. To register please go to: https://afamilyformemaine.org/ or https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afamilyforme/647158 for a virtual open house, or email: [email protected] for more information.

CHESTERVILLE —There will be an Easter Egg Hunt on the field beside the Chesterville Town Office on Sunday, April 3 at 1 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

RANGELEY – The Kitchen Table has been rescheduled. Due to inclement weather on March 12, we have rescheduled the storytelling performance The Kitchen Table to March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

