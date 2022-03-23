FARMINGTON — A Jay man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly setting fire to his house Sept. 18 at 11 Oak St.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Christopher White, 52, on a charge of arson.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested White in early October for allegedly setting the fire that damaged his home, two vehicles and a motorcycle.

White, who suffered minor burns in the blaze, was arrested in Portland.

Jay police responded to a report of smoke at White’s home about 5:39 p.m. Sept. 18. They found a car on fire, and flames were spreading to a truck parked nearby. The first responding officer was allegedly confronted by a resident at the house, Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV previously said.

There was a shotgun and a rifle in his possession and in view, but the man did not threaten anyone, the chief said.

Livermore Falls, Wilton and state police responded to assist Jay.

White came out of the residence peacefully and had a shotgun with him that he put down.

When firefighters responded they staged near the Jay Car Wash on state Route 4 because it had been reported there was a man with a gun, Jay Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said previously.

After the man was taken into custody, firefighters moved in to put out the fire.

Besides the vehicles, the fire was mostly contained to the exterior side wall of the house, Booker said.

A conviction on an arson charge carries carry a maximum 30 years in prison and up to $50,000 fine.

Related Headlines Jay man treated for burns after fire damages vehicles and house exterior

« Previous

filed under: