FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 (RSU 9) released its calendar for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday, March 22 – approved at the board of directors meeting.

The first day of school is set as Aug. 30 for kindergarten through grade nine and Aug. 31 for grades 10-12.

There stand to be 32 late arrivals on Wednesdays throughout the course of the year – all but three Wednesdays when students are in school. There will be five staff-workshop days in August, October, November and March.

Parent teacher conferences are on Nov. 23.

It’s unclear at this point when the last day of the 2022-23 school year will be. That, the calendar states, is based when the district meets its mark of 175 school days. It could be pushed back due to closures like snow days.

The calendar can be found at https://www.mtbluersd.org/downloadable-calendars.

