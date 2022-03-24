Students are confident, resilient, critical thinkers who have the life skills necessary for success. Students are appreciated for their differences and are supported on their educational path.

Our staff

Staff are a dedicated and passionate group of individuals who are supported by the community and each other. Staff are highly skilled and well equipped to support learning and use best practices.

Our District

The district prioritizes communication, building relationships, engaging community, and sharing resources that enrich learning in and out of the classroom. The district promotes strong partnerships with families as they are critical to student success.

Culture

Our learning environment

All students, staff and families feel safe, welcome and included in our schools. We listen to our students, staff and families, provide resources to help them thrive and support multiple pathways for learning.

Our physical environment

District facilities maximize student learning by investing in modern, comfortable, flexible spaces that support innovation. Students and staff are supported by scheduling that fosters learning, greater access to community learning spaces and equitable access to technology.

Curriculum

Our instruction

Students are engaged in meaningful, hands-on, challenging learning experiences. Staff encourage each student to actively engage in their education and guide them to be successful members of their communities.

Our content

The district designs and delivers a varied and comprehensive curriculum which is crafted to develop skills to communicate effectively, collaborate successfully, think creatively and apply knowledge gained to new situations.