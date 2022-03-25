REGION — What a difference top players make in one game playoff settings. Both Hotel Rumford (11-3, 2nd seed) and Smart Care PT (10-3, 1st seed), were missing a few of their leading scorers, while Archie’s, Inc (11-3, 3rd seed) and Horace Mann Insurance (5-8, 4th seed) took full advantage of their opportunities to post upset victories in The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League.

In the first semifinal game, Archies used effective ball movement and good defense to take a mild upset win over Hotel Rumford, 70-63. Archies took an early lead and never relinquished it, going up as many as 13 during the game. Archies was led by Nate Carson with 18 points and supported by Kindle Bonsall with 15 and Eric Berry with 14. The Hotel, missing three starters, were led by Tom Danylik with 26 (4 threes) points, Eric Canwell 14, Robbie Babb 11 and Craig Milledge 10.

In the second game, Horrace Mann used speed and youth to run past a depleted Smartcare, 105-87 in a big upset victory. Horrace Mann reinvented their line up in the second half of the year, using guards and shooting forwards to create a more up-tempo game. They were directed by Marshall Evens with 31 points (3 threes), Jonah Sautter 24 (4 threes), Tyrese Joseph 21 and DJ Douglas 16 (3 threes). Smart Care, missing their top two scorers, got 23 points from Nick St Germain, Mateo Lapointe 22 (4 threes), Ben Holmes 19 and Jeremy St Germain 13.

On Sunday afternoon, March 27 after the MV Rec Women’s Invitational Tournament, Archies, Inc will take on Horace Mann Insurance for the league championship.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: