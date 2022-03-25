FARMINGTON — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month so join the Franklin County Children’s Task Force in “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children Together” for Wear Blue Day Friday, April 1. Businesses are encouraged to send in a photo with their staff wearing blue to participate in Wear Blue Day and be entered into a drawing for a box of whoopie pies! Send them your photo or tag them on Facebook by April 5 to be entered in the drawing. Visit https://fcctf.org/

Wear blue on Friday, April 1, 2022 — Wear Blue Day! — to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month. You’ll show your support for the essential work needed in your community and across the country to ensure a better, safer future for all children. Take a selfie and post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok with #WearBlueDay2022 on April 1! You can help plant the seeds of change this April and beyond.

Just like plants need good soil to grow, positive childhood experiences in nurturing environments provide fertile ground for physical and mental health, learning, and social skills to flourish. It is more important than ever to help positive childhood experiences take root in your community and across the country. Mobilize your community and take action—so all of us are #GrowingBetterTogether!

Speak Up to Prevent Child Abuse – Mark your calendars for April 27 — Digital Advocacy Day! Contact your elected officials and spread the word about policy change that’s vital to the well-being of children and their families.

Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens. ​We promote programs and resources informed by science that enable kids, families, and entire communities to thrive—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

You can use your voice to support children and families on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and via email. You will encourage the public and policymakers to act on issues that increase positive childhood experiences and prevent child abuse and neglect.

Advocate for children and families where you live. Make your voice heard by contacting your elected officials on April 27. Make April last all year long. Visit https://fcctf.org/ or go to https://preventchildabuse.org/growing-better-together-2022/

« Previous

Next »

filed under: