• Eric L. Edwards, 39, Jay, two warrants domestic violence assault, Monday, March 14, in Jay, $400 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Albert K. Bryant, 36, New Vineyard, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, criminal mischief, Thursday, March 17, in New Vineyard, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nelson R. Pepin, 27, Rumford, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, March 17, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Benjamin E. Scribner, 33, Eustis, domestic violence assault, Saturday, March 19, in Eustis, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin E. Scribner, 33, Eustis, violation condition of release, Saturday, March 19, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Richard N. Moffett, 65, Livermore, four warrants failure to appear, Monday, March 21, in New Sharon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cody M. Abbott, 27, Dixfield, warrant reckless conduct, Monday, March 21, in Wilton, $5,000 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Madeleine M. Guerrette, 21, Farmington, warrant allow minor to possess or consume alcohol, Tuesday, March 22, in Farmington, personal recognizance, Farmington Police Department.

• Darryl P. Streeper Jr., 33, Mexico, warrant probation revocation, eluding an officer, criminal speed, operating after suspension, domestic violence stalking, Tuesday, March 22, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Matthew J. Lancaster, 30, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, March 23, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua A. Hayes, 34, New Sharon, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, March 24, in New Sharon, $100, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Terrence S. Allison, 41, Jay, terrorizing, criminal mischief, driving to endanger, Thursday, March 24, in New Sharon, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Danielle J. Luker, 34, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, Thursday, March 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

