ORONO— University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering an agricultural symposium for Maine teens April 18–19.
The 4-H Agriculture Symposium is an overnight experience for Maine youth ages 14–18. Participants will take part in hands-on learning opportunities, engage with industry professionals on the UMaine and University of Maine at Augusta-Bangor campuses, develop leadership skills and make friendships with teens from throughout the state. Current 4-H membership is not required. Assistance with transportation can be provided upon request.
The program is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage. https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/youth/ag-leadership/4-h-agriculture-symposium/. Current CDC and University of Maine health guidelines will be followed for all in-person events. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski, 207.622.7546; [email protected]
