FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce the opening of its Spring Mainstage Production, “Rogues’ Gallery” by Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. These live, online performances will be available via Zoom on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.

Performances are free and open to the public, but e-tickets must be reserved by emailing the box office at [email protected] In response, you will get a confirmation from our box office staff with a zoom link and instructions approximately two hours prior to the performance that has been chosen.

Please let us know your name, the date of the performance you would like to attend virtually and the number of tickets you would like to reserve. All reservations must be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to the performance.

Shanley, wrote this play in 2021 with a specific eye towards online performance, as many theatre companies were struggling with (and continue to struggle with) Covid concerns. Written specifically for online performance, Rogues’ Gallery offers a glimpse into the lives of nine different everyday people engaged in not-so-everyday activities. In a series of gripping monologues, you can expect to hear our “rogues” share their most unusual experiences, their strangest days and their darkest secrets.

Shanley has won multiple Oscars, a Tony Award, and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He is the author of the play “Doubt,” for which he won a Pulitzer, and which was also turned into a major motion picture starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman. One of his Oscars was for the screenplay for the film “Moonstruck,” starring Cher and Nicholas Cage.

Cast and crew:

Director: Melissa C. Thompson, UMF associate professor of Visual and Performing Arts; Stage Manager: Abby Towne, Fairfield; Box Office Manager/House Manager: Morgan Steward, Anson; Box Office Manager Elly Bernard, Jay

Ensemble: Unknown Caller – Justin Reid, Portland; Drive – Simoane Lowell, Belgrade; Gaucho – Aidan Mulrooney, Farmington; Artificial Leg – Simoane Lowell, Belgrade; Ditto – Audrey Bradbury, Farmington Acupuncturist – Eva Tebbutt, Brunswick; Clerical Line – Justin Reid, Portland; I Was Right – Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare, Winslow; Lockdown – Eva Tebutt, Brunswick

Crew: Assistant Stage Manager: Aidan Lucas, Westbrook; Publicity: Kelly Gentilo, Bethesda, MD.; Costume Coordinator: Ana Rogers, Farmington; Hair and Makeup Coordinator: Sammantha Macomber, Farmington; Properties: Tim Dugan II, Manchester, N.H.; Box Office Staff: AJ Joyce, Scarborough; Costume Shop Staff: Simoane Lowell, , Belgrade; Costume Shop Staff: Emalyn Remington, Bennington, VT.

