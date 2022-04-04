• John M. Hayes, 24, Strong, warrant assault, warrant sexual misconduct with a child under age 14, warrant visual sexual aggression against a child, Friday, March 25, in Strong, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dustin M. Towers, 34, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, March 25, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Dana T. Paschal, 34, Jay, domestic violence assault, Friday, March 25, in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.
• Norman C. Lewis, 38, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, fugitive from justice, obstructing government administration, Sunday, March 27, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Joseph M. Truluck, 40, Brooklyn, New York, three warrants failure to appear, Monday, March 28, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center, Farmington.
• John M. Hayes, 24, Strong, violation condition of release, Wednesday, March 30, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Steven G. Silcox, 29, Jay, domestic violence assault, Thursday, March 31, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
