FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire Amy Bernard of Rumford as county administrator. Her salary is $75,000.
Bernard was named Newry town administrator in December 2015. Before that, she was town manager of Paris for the three years and was town manager of Wayne four years prior.
According to the Rumford website, she is a member of the Planning Board.
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and history from the University of Maine at Farmington, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.
