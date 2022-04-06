FARMINGTON — Students in the Visual Arts program at the University of Maine Farmington will exhibit their capstone artwork in this year’s Senior Art Show, “Who We Are, What We Do.” The exhibition will be on view from April 7 – May 7, 2022, at the UMF Art Gallery and Emery Community Arts Center (ECAC) on the UMF campus.

The event is free and open to the public and an opening reception will take place at Emery and the UMF Art Gallery on Thursday, April 7 from 4 – 7 p.m.

For current UMS Covid policy for visitors, go to https://www.maine.edu/together/community-guidance/everyone/

Who We Are, What We Do features the work of Alan Baker from Etna, N.H.; Abigail Cloutier from New Gloucester, Theo Estêvão from Old Orchard Beach; Audrey Keith from Chesterville, Drew Monteith from York; Aaron Montell from Gardiner; Emma Pierce from Gorham; Alexis Ramee from Troy; and Alexus Valeriani from Portland.

Each artist explores a range of concepts and content expressed through a variety of media including painting, sculpture, mixed media, digital print and film & animation. This year’s exhibition includes topics surrounding environmental activism, surrealism, identity, diversity, equality, horror, personal growth and community health.

This exhibition is sponsored by the Division of Art.

The UMF Art Gallery is located at 246 Main Street in Farmington, behind the Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesdays–Sundays 12 – 4 p.m. and by appointment. To make an appointment, contact Sarah Maline at [email protected] or (207) 778-1062. Emery Community Arts Center is located behind Merrill Hall at 224 Main Street and is open Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays.

