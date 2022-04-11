• Bethany L. Patrick, 30, Temple, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, April 3, in Temple, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin W. Moody, 37, New Sharon, warrant domestic violence assault, Tuesday, April 5, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Melanie A. York, 48, Wilton, warrant unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, warrant unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, warrant criminal conspiracy, Thursday, April 7, in Franklin County, $150 bail, Maine State Police.

• Samantha A. Atwood, 31, Strong, two warrants failure to appear, Friday, April 8, in Strong, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christina L. Brown, 23, Jay, domestic violence assault, Friday, April 8, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Anna L. LaRochelle, 31, Livermore Falls, probation hold, Friday, April 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Bret C. Kilcollins, 31, Old Orchard Beach, two counts of assault, one count violation of condition of release, Saturday, April 9, in Carrabassett Valley, $200 bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Christopher C. Doiron, 22, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Saturday, April 9, in Livermore Falls, released to summons date, Livermore Falls Police Department.

• Robert M. Carson III, 27, Oakland, two warrants failure to appear on multiple charges, operating under the influence no test, failure to give correct name to law enforcement officer, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, Sunday, April 10, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

