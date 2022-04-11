STRONG — Nomination papers are available at the Town Office for several town positions to be elected July 12.

The election was supposed to be held March 19, with voting on the remaining town meeting warrant articles scheduled March 20. The latter happened.

The warrant was missing the article for the election and the candidates’ names and positions.

Town Clerk Raylene Tolman received legal advice that nothing from the March 19 election could be used, including nomination papers, she said previously. Another election cannot be held for 100 days, she said in March.

Nomination papers are due at the Town Office by May 10. Absentee ballots will be available June 3 with the election set for July 12, Tolman wrote in an email.

Positions open are two selectmen for three years each and one selectman for two years; a director for School Administrative District 58 for three years; a Budget Committee member for six years; and a fire chief.

