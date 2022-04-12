FARMINGTON — Malfunctioning brakes on a tractor-trailer sparked a fire Monday night, causing two tires to blow, interim Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said.

“No one was injured,” he said.

The incident occurred in the area of 460 Fairbanks Road. The fire was extinguished by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Hardy said.

The loud noise startled some residents, according to Facebook posts.

Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Christoph Mutschin responded to the incident about 9:45 p.m. He reported no damage to the truck and trailer, Cote said. The driver, whose name was not available, was from Utah, he said.

Hardy said the truck was registered out of state. The owner’s name was not available.

The owner of Jack’s Trading Post allowed the truck to be parked there for the night.

