WILTON — The First Congregational Church is inviting other individuals and organizations to get involved with its Ukrainian relief efforts during April.

“”Wilton Maine Supports Ukraine” is the name of the project,” Dawn Girardin, chair of the mission committee, said. “People in town or community organizations in Wilton and surrounding communities – Chesterville, Jay, Farmington that would like to [are welcome] join us.”

All proceeds from the church thrift store, an Easter bake sale, and a baked ham potluck supper will go towards relief efforts. They will be split with 50% going to Doctors Without Borders and the remaining amount divided between two other organizations.

“I am still researching the other two to decide where to send the money,” Girardin said. “There are so many good ones.”

The Church Mouse Thrift Store is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An anonymous donor has agreed to match money taken in in April.

Clothing, books, linens, kitchen items, home décor, a collection of Cat’s Meow wooden replicas and some furniture can be found in the store. While most items are available for a donation the replicas and some furniture are priced.

An Easter bake sale will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or sold out) Saturday, April 16. Rolls, cakes, cookies, brownies, candies and other foods appropriate for the holidays will be offered. The sale will be held outside if the weather cooperates, indoors if not.

“There is another anonymous match for the bake sale,” Girardin said. “If people want to come sell flowers, potholders, other items or donate money they are welcome.”

A baked ham and potluck supper will be available for takeout or dine in at 5 p.m. until food runs out Saturday, April 30. Girardin said she is looking for people to match those proceeds.

Those wanting to reserve takeout meals should leave a message at the church, 645-2535, or call Girardin at 585-2130.

Small Ukrainian flags are also being sold for $1.50 each.

Initially Girardin said she had hoped to raise $1,000. With close to that already collected she is raising the church’s goal to $5,000.

“I am horrified [about the situation in Ukraine], everyone is upset,” she said. “With us all working together, let’s see what we can get done.”

