LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing on the proposed $2.9 million municipal budget for 2022-23 is set for 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Town Office.
The proposal is an increase of $189,010.45 over this year. It does not include assessments for Regional School Unit 73 and Androscoggin County.
For elections June 14, three people have returned nomination papers for selectman.
Selectman Ernest Souther seeks to finish a year left on Rodney Heikkinen’s term, interim Town Clerk Doris Austin said Thursday. Heikkinen is not seeking re-election.
Former Selectman Nixon Ortiz is running for a tw0-year term held by Souther.
Bruce Peary is seeking a three-year seat now held by Jeffrey Bryant. He is not seeking re-election.Advertisement
Lenia Coates is seeking a second three years on the RSU 73 board of directors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Local Sports
Area roundup: Oxford Hills wallops Yarmouth in baseball opener
-
River Valley
Peru voters approve radio signal repeater, money for road repairs
-
Oxford Hills
Motorcyclist crashes into tree in Buckfield
-
Androscoggin County
Hearing for Livermore Falls budget set April 25
-
Franklin
Incumbent, challenger vie for selectperson in Jay