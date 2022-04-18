LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing on the proposed $2.9 million municipal budget for 2022-23 is set for 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Town Office.

The proposal is an increase of $189,010.45 over this year. It does not include assessments for Regional School Unit 73 and Androscoggin County.

For elections June 14, three people have returned nomination papers for selectman.

Selectman Ernest Souther seeks to finish a year left on Rodney Heikkinen’s term, interim Town Clerk Doris Austin said Thursday. Heikkinen is not seeking re-election.

Former Selectman Nixon Ortiz is running for a tw0-year term held by Souther.

Bruce Peary is seeking a three-year seat now held by Jeffrey Bryant. He is not seeking re-election.

Lenia Coates is seeking a second three years on the RSU 73 board of directors.

