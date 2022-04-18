JAY — Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro is being challenged by newcomer Esther O’Brien Nolin in the April 26 town elections. The term is for three years.

Balloting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Middle School gym.

Both women agreed to answer questions about why they are running, their strengths to benefit the board and town, and how the town’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds should be spent.

Why are you running for selectperson?

Dalessandro: “After retiring from a busy career in business and finance, I have the time required to continue to make this commitment for re-election. Over the past year that I’ve served on the board, I have found my skills and energy are very well suited to this position. I am enjoying the opportunity to engage more with the Jay community.

Nolin: “I’m running because I love and support townships. Towns represent the original American dream of safety, family, town values. I believe I can protect, participate and help ensure the town for future generations with leadership and focus on best practice best outcome. I’m currently retired and have time and energy to participate actively and aggressively on town priorities and issues.”

What are your strengths that could benefit the board and town?

Dalessandro: “I have worked hard to learn every aspect of how this town operates. I am a realist and I am not afraid to ask tough questions, and my finance background helps me to know what questions to ask. One of my goals has been to encourage more resident involvement and communication by having those conversations in ways that encourage public input.”

Nolin: “I originally was appointed to the Budget Committee and I had more questions on the process used. I’m honest, fiscally responsible, analytical and educated. I believe I can bring these strengths to propel and ensure the town policies will meet and protect future needs.”

How do you feel Jay’s $488,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent to best benefit the town and townspeople?

Dalessandro: “ARPA monies should be used to reduce current and near-future expenses, not to add new projects or costs to the taxpayers of Jay.”

Nolin: “The majority of funds should be used to counter the ongoing expenses for water and sewer. By updating structural infrastructure as needed with (minimum) burden to taxpayers. This achievement will have a trickle down effect with a decrease or maintenance in cost of rents, goods and services, thus reaching a majority of the citizens.

