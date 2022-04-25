LIVERMORE FALLS — A 12-year-old girl escaped a fire Saturday night that heavily damaged a house and a garage at 23 Pleasant St.

A Livermore Falls firefighter suffered a possible medical emergency and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said. He was evaluated and released early Sunday, the chief said.

The girl was home alone when the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. She was not injured, Booker said. Her mother, Jaime Bryant, a 16-year-old boy and the mother’s boyfriend, Dan Morris, were not at home.

State fire investigator Andrew Whitney from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was at the scene Saturday night. Investigators planned to return this week to try to determine the origin and cause.

About 50 firefighters from Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, Wilton, Farmington, Turner and Mexico responded to the fire, which was reported just after 8 p.m. Mexico brought its trailer with a portable cascade system. Winthrop Ambulance Service also responded after the NorthStar ambulance took the firefighter to the hospital, Booker said.

Livermore Falls police diverted traffic around the scene, which is also known as state Route 133.

Advertisement

The American Red Cross was called to help the family, who stayed with friends Saturday night.

The home is insured, Booker said. Firefighters cleared at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: