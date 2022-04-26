LIVERMORE FALLS —Two drivers were injured Tuesday after one vehicle collided with a stopped vehicle on Route 4, police Lt. Joseph Sage said.

A Jeep driven by Julia Davis, 41, of Farmington was stopped just after the traffic lights, on Route 4 waiting to take a left into Berry Fruit Farm, Sage said.

A van driven by Samantha Bressette, 33, of Livermore Falls attempted to go around the Jeep on the right and her vehicle collided with the rear passenger quarter of Davis’ vehicle, he said.

Bressette’s van had multiple air bag deployments causing injuries to her arms. Davis received neck injuries in the crash, he said.

Both Davis and Bressette were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulances to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Sage said.

The vehicles were moved to a parking lot to await being towed from the scene. Livermore Falls Fire Rescue responded to assist with traffic control and scene safety at the crash reported at 11:53 a.m., he said.

Advertisement

filed under: