LIVERMORE — At the April 12 Select Board meeting using American Rescue Plan Act funds for upgrades at the transfer station and highway garage were discussed.

Selectperson Brett Deyling said he had talked earlier with Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller about seeing what it would cost to put in a well, bathroom and hand-washing station at the transfer station.

“We have Covid relief funds available,” Deyling said. “It is a health and safety issue. As we move forward, we should take care of our people.”

A soil test would be needed first, Selectperson Mark Chretien noted.

If the well would not be used for drinking water, for bathing only the water wouldn’t need to be tested for contaminants, Deyling said. He did indicate there could be a problem if salt from the sand and salt shed over the years has impacted the soil there. The well should be located up grade from the shed, he added.

Deyling said not much would be required for the septic system. He suggested getting a septic design.

“It is worth exploring, try to get it done this year,” Deyling said.

Once the details are known a special town meeting could be held, he noted.

Also suggested was looking into building an addition on the side of the town garage to provide office space, a place where planning could take place.

