• Anthony M. Gage Jr., 32, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, April 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Craig H. Bullen Jr., 22, Wilton, stalking, assault, aggravated criminal mischief, operating under the influence, Wednesday, April 13, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Craig H. Bullen Jr., 22, Wilton, tampering with a witness, juror or victim, violation condition of release, stalking, Wednesday, April 13, in Wilton, released to summons date, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brendan P. Beers, 30, Hull, Massachusetts, criminal trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Thursday, April 14, in Carrabassett Valley, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Icie E. Haines, 24, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, April 14, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Jacob R. M. Hine, 25, Livermore Falls, warrant complaint indictment theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, warrant probation revocation, Friday, April 15, in Temple, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robin S. Hutchinson, 59, Farmington, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Saturday, April 16, in Farmington, $700 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Roger G. Briscoe III, 43, New Sharon, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, April 17, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brendan P. Beers, 30, Hull, Massachusetts, violation condition of release, Sunday, April 17, in Carrabassett Valley, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Ronald A. Teague, 55, Jay, domestic violence terrorizing, Monday, April 18, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Brett W. Philbrick, 50, Dixfield, two warrants failure to appear, Thursday, April 21, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Victor L. Butterfield, 61, Jay, violation condition of release, Thursday, April 21, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Derek J. Hanson, 29, Wilton, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Friday, April 22, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Chelsea L. Biathrow, 35, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Saturday, April 23, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Gary L. Choate, 35, Farmington, violation condition of release, Sunday, April 24, in Farmington, University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department.

• Katelynn Giasson, 33, Andover, criminal mishchief, Sunday, April 24, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• John E. Mills, 43, New Vineyard, gross sexual assault, Monday, April 25, in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher A. Burnham, 24, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, April 26, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

