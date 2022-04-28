Grace Maybury sketches 109 Court Street, pictured in the background, which she calls “the haunted house” of Farmington on Sunday, April 24. Maybury, a senior at the University of Maine at Farmington, set up her easel for the afternoon to work on a final project for her art class. She said she’s always kept an eye on the house since she moved to Farmington 10 years ago and hoped to encapsulate the house’s “ominous … untouchable appearance.” Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Grace Maybury, a senior at University of Maine at Farmington, works on a sketch for a final art-class project Sunday, April 24, in downtown Farmington. Maybury chose to sketch a “haunted house” on Court Street which is in an area she called “one of the most peaceful neighborhoods” in Farmington. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Grace Maybury, 22, works on a sketch of a final project for a University of Maine at Farmington art class in downtown Farmington Sunday, April 24. Maybury, a senior at UMF, was drawing the house at 109 Court Street, pictured in the background, which she called “the staple haunted house” in Farmington. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Grace Maybury spent her afternoon Sunday, April 24, sketching the house at 109 Court Street in downtown Farmington. Pictured is the completed drawing of the house, which she called “the staple haunted house” of Farmington. “Ever since I moved here 10 years ago, it hasn’t changed,” she said – adding that she wanted the drawing to encapsulate the house’s “ominous … untouchable appearance.” Photo courtesy of Grace Maybury