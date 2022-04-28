WILTON — A public ham supper 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the First Congregational Church is the last event in the “Wilton Maine Supports Ukraine” project.

“I am encouraging everyone to donate generously,” organizer Dawn Girardin said. “Sit down and have a meal with us or take it to go. All meals are prepared with love and prayers for Ukraine.”

All funds raised throughout the month-long project will be split among three organizations.

“Doctors Without Borders have a long track record of providing medical relief to the people in the most threatened areas of the world, in crisis,” Girardin said. “Sunflowers for Peace prepares and distributes first aid and medical tactical backpacks for doctors and nurses on the front lines. World Central Kitchen has served over 12 million meals. Hundreds of thousands of meals are served daily and food kits sent to over 2,000 distribution sites where little or no other humanitarian assistance is available.”

With anonymous matches, close to $2,000 has been raised through a bake sale April 16 and proceeds from The Church Mouse Thrift Shop at the church this month, Girardin said. She is still looking for someone to match supper proceeds either 50 or 100%.

“This is the last chance to give to this project,” Girardin said. “It is an easy way to help Ukraine. We have vetted these organizations, feel that they are critical. Everyone has to eat so make your dollars work.”

To reserve meals call Girardin at 207-585-2130, Al Kaplan at 207-491-5996, or the church at 207-645-2535. Please indicate the number of meals and the time to have take-out meals ready.

