• Robert J. McDowell, 36, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, May 1, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Ursula J. Soobitsky, 39, New Gloucester, domestic violence assault, Monday, May 1, in Carthage, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Iaian M. Stross-Perham, 40, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating without license in violation of restriction, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-refusing to stop, operating after suspension, Monday, May 1, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Travis P. O’Neill, 33, Farmington, unlawful sexual contact, Tuesday, May 2, in Farmington, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda L. Fetterhoff, 35, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, May 2, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Logan S. Welch, 26, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 3, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• James R. Cook, 70, Wilton, contempt of court, Wednesday, May 3, in Farmington, 24-hour hold, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Brett W. Philbrick, 50, Dixfield, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 3, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lacey J. M. Dougher, 34, Dixfield, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, May 4, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Ryan M. Philbrick, 31, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized use of property, aggravated criminal mischief, Thursday, May 5, in Jay, $5,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Randall S. McEwan II, 25, Mexico, theft by unauthorized use of property, aggravated criminal mischief, Thursday, May 5, in Jay, $5,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

