FARMINGTON — For the first time, Franklin County has an administrator.

Amy Bernard of Rumford started her new job Monday.

The county previously had a clerk for more than 20 years who oversaw daily operations for the county government.

Franklin County commissioners decided after former Clerk Julie Magoon resigned in February that they wanted to create a county administrator position. Magoon and commissioners entered into a settlement agreement for an unknown reason in February.

Bernard was hired as the Newry town administrator in December 2015. Before that, she was town manager of Paris for three years and was town manager of Wayne four years prior.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton chatted with Bernard in her new office Monday morning, and she was introduced to several county employees.

Bernard is being paid $77,000 a year.

She grew up in Rumford. She is a University of Maine at Farmington alumni, and has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.

“I have been in municipal management for over 14 years,” she said.

