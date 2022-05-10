LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said the district is awaiting results of lead testing done on faucets in district buildings.
“We do not have our results back yet and are not sure when they will be back,” Albert wrote in an email sent Monday. “We actually just received a notice from the state today extending the deadline for actually doing the testing. It also stated a backlog for those like us that have turned them in but are awaiting the results.”
Albert noted results must be published within five days of their receipt.
The district includes the Central Office in Livermore Falls, Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore and Spruce Mountain elementary, middle and high schools in Jay.
“As you can see, this is a health and safety issue that the state is trying to address but not an emergency situation,” he wrote.
