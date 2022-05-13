REGION — Join Downeast Trout Unlimited for the last meeting of the season with Lou Zambello: 20 Awesome Places to Fly Fish in New England that you may not have heard of or tried. Join us at 5:30 p.m., May 18, for Downeast Trout Unlimited Meeting, via Zoom, register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcumgqDwtH9a7z9GLKDE8Y3ixe-PKgheC

Lou will describe locations off the beaten track people might not know about from his book Flyfisher’s Guide to New England. Lou Zambello is a registered Maine guide and author, has fished Northern New England for over 30 years and traveled across the US, Canada and to Russia to pursue his passion. Lou writes a monthly column for the Maine Sportsman.

DETU meetings are free and open to the public. Trout Unlimited is a national non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and conservation of North American cold water fish species. Downeast Trout Unlimited is dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring Maine’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds. Membership is open to all, go to tu.org/intro to join and use chapter code 305 for Downeast Trout Unlimited. For more information contact Tammy Packie, at [email protected] or visit the Facebook page Downeast TU. https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Downeast-TU/

