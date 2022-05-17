RUMFORD — Catherine Johnson has announced that she is retiring from Hope Association after serving for 28 years as the executive director.

Johnson, 57, said, “It’s so hard to summarize 28 years and how much I am going to miss the place I spend most of my time. I’ve spent 28 years working for the most wonderful grass roots agency in this area. It’s family.”

She said that with life’s constant changes, this was a difficult decision to make. When Johnson started in the position, “I had only planned to stay for five years…I started when my kids were one and four. They are now 30 and 33.”

Johnson said, “This has been an amazing journey, not always easy but amazing none the less. No day is ever the same. For a small agency, it’s very fast paced and I learned something new every day.”

Johnson said she is only the third director since the agency started in the 1960’s.

“It’s pretty cool to know that the first ED, Greg Fraser, who also hired me, is on the board of directors. His tutelage, patience and dedication to ‘The Gang’ truly set the tone for my career here at Hope.”

She said that when Fraser left, Joe Sirois came out of retirement to take the lead. “His humor and no-nonsense, just deal with the red tape and move on support really helped me prepare for the executive director position when he retired. And then he also joined the board of directors.”

Johnson said, “I can’t get away with anything, LOL. Seriously, I think knowing how committed the previous leaders are to the agency really tells a story about the culture of hope.”

Johnson said she has seen so many good things happen over her tenure, when the agency increased from 35 employees to more than 80.

“Over the last 12 years, we have been able to build a new home, start the Community Case Management and Shared living programs, and build a beautiful greenhouse while focusing on autonomy, choice and individual well-being. With extremely dedicated, prepared staff, we made it through the worst of the pandemic,” she said.

Johnson said, “The philosophy and culture of the agency is above reproach. We are very proud of our ethics and transparency and really support people to grow and stretch in whatever direction they want. We want our staff to be independent and have fun.”

She noted, “The agency is solid and will continue to be around a long, long time. Now is a good time to pass the torch while things are well tuned and the leadership team is strong.”

Johnson said, “I cannot even begin to express how much I will miss — the participants, the staff, the families and all the cool things I get to do here at Hope. I do plan to continue to be connected in some capacity.”

She said she is hoping the next executive director will be selected by August. “I will be helping out until the end of the year as needed for transition.”

Johnson said she loves this community and plans to still be involved with the boards she currently supports. These include Rotary, River Valley Chamber, Rumford Community Home and Oxford Federal Credit Union, Envision Rumford. “Maybe I will find a few more!”

“I am confident that whoever takes the wheel will continue to support the mission, vision, culture, the community and the staff in all the amazing things they do every day to make someone’s life that much more brilliant,” she noted.

