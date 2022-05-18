Trails

JAY – Western Maine ATV Club announced that the Whistlestop Trail opened Saturday, May 14. Bob Dalot, club president, said that only the former railroad bed will be open, but the side trails and/or power line trails remain closed. “There’s a lot of work to be done until those side trails are dry and ready to open,” he said. He urged riders to respect the landowners and wait until those side trails are dry. The ATV club is monitoring the trails and will make an announcement when the remainder of the trails are ready to ride.

NEW VINEYARD — New Vineyard Public Library event, Saturday, May 21 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for a Storybook Trail Walk and walk the trail while enjoying a fun-filled story starring Maine animal characters – Moose, Beaver and Bear who learn an important lesson about the importance of working together. 20 Lake St, New Vineyard. FMI – 652-2250

Music

JAY — Music is back at the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 335, starting Saturday, May 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. Call 897-2122 in advance for tickets to hear North Country. Tickets are $6 per person or $10 a couple for members and guests. Door open at 6 p.m.

TURNER – The 2022 schedule has been set for Music for Mavis at the Gazebo. Shows are at 6:30 p.m. at the Turner gazebo on the green in front of the Leavitt Institute building, 98 Matthews Way. Concerts are free, but a hat is passed to support the musicians. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Attendees should observe the CDC guidelines of social distancing. For information, call 207-754-0954. For May, upcoming performances are: May 24 – Jodi and Boys and May 31 – Bald Hill Band.

Meals

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Baked Roast Beef, Potatoes, Vegetable, Rolls and Pumpkin Pie Crunch. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, May 19 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190.For more information please call one of the above numbers.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, June 2, and July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 continues to have Friday night take-out suppers. Prime your taste buds on May 20 for Larry’s ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, and Graham cracker cake for dessert. $13. There will not be a supper on May 27. Takeout meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Plant Sale

FARMINGTON —The Mt Blue Area Garden Club will hold their Annual Plant Sale on May 21, at Meetinghouse Park, Farmington. Sales will begin at 9 a.m. sharp until sold out. Come early for the best selection. The sale will feature reasonably priced perennials and other plants cultivated in members’ gardens. There will also be a limited number of house plants and vegetable seedlings. Please bring boxes to transport plants your purchase. This is the club’s only fundraiser which supports awarding two $500 scholarships to local graduating seniors going on to study horticulture or related areas. For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email [email protected]

Vaccine clinic

REGION — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting several COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Greater Franklin County in the coming weeks for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome. Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

Thursday, May 19: University of Maine at Farmington, 274 Front St., 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Rangeley Health & Wellness, 25 Dallas Hill Rd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1: Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sales

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, or 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program. There will be an abundance of items: furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Facial coverings optional and social distancing will be managed. Please, no Early Birds the day of the sale.

INDUSTRY — May 28, annual plant sales, and food sales, in Industry, two events. Industry Town Hall, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefits local youth programs, for more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 578-1200 or Val @ 779-7753. Also May 28 at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, 9 a.m. – noon., benefits the Building Preservation Fund, for more info call Judy/Dale @ 778-2157.

filed under: