LIVERMORE FALLS — This June, staff at Western Maine Family Health Center are pleased to welcome Ashly Jewell, nurse practitioner, to the team. Jewell has more than eight years of nursing experience, over which time she has treated patients of all ages.

Jewell earned her Master of Science in Nursing, with a concentration as a Family Nurse Practitioner, as well as her Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

She has experience providing care in a variety of settings, from performing well-patient exams and wound care treatments, to child development treatments. Jewell interned at our Belgrade Regional Health Center in the summer of 2020.

We are happy to welcome her back to the HealthReach team, and we know she will be a wonderful addition to the Livermore Falls community!

Jewell joins nurse practitioners Joline Sage, Cece Sullivan-Rohrbach, and Michelle Sweetser; licensed clinical social worker Tabitha Sagner; and psychiatric nurse practitioner Theresa Rush. Our clinicians offer medical and behavioral health services to patients of all ages.

Our Western Maine practice has proudly served area residents and visitors from Livermore Falls, Canton, Fayette, Hartford, Jay, Livermore, Sumner, Chesterville, Farmington, New Sharon, and Wilton – and other nearby towns – since its founding in 1987.

