• Joshua O. Osborne, 41, Industry, three warrants failure to appear, Friday, May 6, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Howard R. Barry, 66, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, Friday, May 6, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Sean M McGuire, 27, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Saturday, May 7, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon E. Ryder, 39, Weld, three warrants failure to appear, Sunday, May 8, in Weld, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Valerie L. Lomba, 50, Wilton, two warrants failure to appear, Sunday, May 8, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Joseph J. Conlogue, 37, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Monday, May 9, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Casey L. Braley, 29, Carthage, two warrants failure to appear, Monday, May 9, in Farmington, $5oo bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Mariah M. Cherry-Crawford, 26, Norridgewock, fugitive from justice, Monday, May 9, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ross H. Merrill, 31, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, warrant operating after habitual offender, operating after habitual offender revocation, Tuesday, May 10, in New Sharon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert D. Cubby, 49, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, May 10, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Leon R. Moulton, 40, Palmyra, two warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, May 11, in New Sharon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Colton T. Wescott, 20, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 11, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brian F.B. Grenham, 27, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, May 12, in Farmington, Franklin Count Detention Center.

• Anthony J. Marion, 38, Carthage, domestic violence assault, Monday, May 16, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Parker M. Harris, 19, Farmington, two warrants violation of bail, Tuesday, May 17, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Jared R. Bernard, 20, Peru, two counts aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Tuesday, May 17, in Carthage, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

